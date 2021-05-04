Helix Energy Solutions Group’s (HLX) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $6.25. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.61% from the company’s current price.

HLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

NYSE HLX opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $6.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day moving average of $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $669.21 million, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 3.66.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 0.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, Director John Lovoi sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $280,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 284,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,787,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,708,000 after buying an additional 2,355,918 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,556,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,739,000 after buying an additional 973,561 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 246.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 752,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 535,863 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 247.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 746,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 531,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,377,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,185,000 after buying an additional 518,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.