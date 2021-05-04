Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Holdings Boosted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 19.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1,087.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

HSIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henry Schein has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.50.

In other Henry Schein news, Director Deborah Derby bought 760 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,327.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $74.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.83 and a 1-year high of $74.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.35.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.