Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Short Interest Update

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the March 31st total of 3,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Hepion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, CEO Robert T. Foster purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. 2.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,491,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,079,518. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $4.83. The company has a market cap of $128.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Hepion Pharmaceuticals

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that is in Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.