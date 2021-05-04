Herbalife Nutrition Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:HLF)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 3,089 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,057% compared to the average volume of 267 put options.

In related news, President John Desimone sold 6,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $364,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 64,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,825,796. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David Pezzullo sold 38,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,109,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,910 shares of company stock worth $5,517,836 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLF. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 29,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 13.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,228,000. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HLF opened at $45.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.08. Herbalife Nutrition has a one year low of $33.48 and a one year high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 103.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

