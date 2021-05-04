Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HESAY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale raised Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of HESAY traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.87. The company had a trading volume of 32,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,798. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of $70.90 and a 1-year high of $128.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.06.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

