HEROcoin (PLAY) 1-Day Volume Reaches $211,039.00

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 4th. One HEROcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0472 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, HEROcoin has traded 60.7% higher against the US dollar. HEROcoin has a total market capitalization of $11.71 million and approximately $211,039.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.22 or 0.00085238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00019370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00070371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $472.05 or 0.00870450 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,443.94 or 0.10038593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.38 or 0.00102130 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00044459 BTC.

HEROcoin Profile

PLAY is a coin. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,225,772 coins. The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

HEROcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

