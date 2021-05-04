Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

HRTX stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.85. The company had a trading volume of 8,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,161. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.77. Heron Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.03). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 216.18% and a negative return on equity of 65.06%. The business had revenue of $20.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

