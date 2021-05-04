Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $54.27 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) will post sales of $54.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heska’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.00 million and the highest is $54.78 million. Heska posted sales of $30.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Heska will report full-year sales of $233.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $231.40 million to $235.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $258.16 million, with estimates ranging from $252.60 million to $263.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.47. Heska had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $64.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.10 million. The firm’s revenue was up 90.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HSKA. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Heska from $157.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Heska from $145.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Heska in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up previously from $167.50) on shares of Heska in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.20.

NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $192.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.76 and its 200-day moving average is $158.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.96. Heska has a 52 week low of $66.45 and a 52 week high of $217.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.52 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSKA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Heska by 2.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,616,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Heska by 28.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heska in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heska in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,680,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heska by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 304,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,305,000 after purchasing an additional 31,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

