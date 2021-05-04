HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CAPA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CAPA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 825,000 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the March 31st total of 683,200 shares. Currently, 9.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in HighCape Capital Acquisition stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CAPA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 499,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 3.38% of HighCape Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

NASDAQ:CAPA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,282. HighCape Capital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.65.

HighCape Capital Acquisition Company Profile

HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

