Highland Capital Management LLC Has $1.50 Million Position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,353,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,923,000 after purchasing an additional 687,344 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,059,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,358,000 after purchasing an additional 16,934 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,492,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 855,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,948,000 after acquiring an additional 34,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 529,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 124,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $10.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.40.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 8.32%. As a group, analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.76%.

CS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Credit Suisse Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Credit Suisse Group Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

