Highland Capital Management LLC Has $1.93 Million Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $63.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a PE ratio of -99.55 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.59. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,440 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $201,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 57,200 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total value of $4,125,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 827,687 shares of company stock worth $63,867,719 over the last ninety days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Pinterest from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Pinterest from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.34.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

