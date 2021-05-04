Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 166.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Ferrari from $247.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.11.

RACE stock opened at $217.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.52. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $150.97 and a 12-month high of $233.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 70.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.0445 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. Ferrari’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

