Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 291 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 7.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.46, for a total transaction of $2,214,082.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,082. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.28, for a total value of $843,451.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 414,388 shares of company stock valued at $143,836,991 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

ZM stock opened at $313.92 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.45 and a 1-year high of $588.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $326.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $389.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 402.46, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

ZM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $428.81.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

