Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.47% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products. Its brand portfolio includes branded, injectables and generic. Branded segment offers dosage forms and strengths in the anti-infective, cardiovascular, diabetes, central nervous system, oncology and respiratory. Injectables segment offers dosage for CNS, controlled substances, anti-infective, cardiovascular and oncology in form of liquid, semi-liquid and powdered form. Generics segment offers dosage for therapeutic including analgesic, anti-infective, anti-inflammatory, cardiovascular, CNS, respiratory and hormonal. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Peel Hunt cut shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of HKMPF stock opened at $33.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.16 and its 200-day moving average is $33.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.41. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $26.20 and a 52-week high of $42.00.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

