Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC Acquires 375 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,418 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price (up from $360.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.11.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $5,281,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,082,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.99, for a total value of $11,947,802.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,739,851 shares of company stock worth $501,146,451 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $319.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $908.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.76 and a 1-year high of $331.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $299.41 and its 200 day moving average is $277.60.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

