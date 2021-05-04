Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC Has $25.12 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 10.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 15.3% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $382.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $372.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.15. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $253.97 and a 52 week high of $386.74.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

