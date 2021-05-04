Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC Has $3.09 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,095.8% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of SDY opened at $124.22 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $124.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.53.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

