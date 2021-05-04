Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Short Interest Up 22.0% in April

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the March 31st total of 2,950,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Himax Technologies by 7,600.0% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 15,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Himax Technologies by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 16,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Himax Technologies by 964.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 148,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 134,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIMX traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $13.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,952,211. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.13 and a beta of 1.93. Himax Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $17.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $275.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Himax Technologies will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HIMX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Nomura upgraded Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Himax Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

