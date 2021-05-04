Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Shares Sold by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Holly Energy Partners were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 7.6% in the first quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 370,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after purchasing an additional 26,185 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in Holly Energy Partners by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 310,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Holly Energy Partners by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,623,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,053,000 after acquiring an additional 95,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on HEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.71.

Shares of HEP opened at $21.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.12. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.67.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $127.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.97 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 40.34% and a net margin of 32.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.87%.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.