Holo (HOT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.43 Billion

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. During the last week, Holo has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. Holo has a total market cap of $2.43 billion and $545.55 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Holo coin can now be purchased for $0.0144 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Holo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $47.60 or 0.00086951 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00019232 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00069821 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $476.16 or 0.00869868 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,546.80 or 0.10133106 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.76 or 0.00101874 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00044430 BTC.

Holo Coin Profile

Holo is a coin. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 169,164,199,065 coins. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o. Holo’s official website is holochain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Buying and Selling Holo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Holo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Holo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.