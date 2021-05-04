Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Stake Lessened by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 43.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,010 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 54,015 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $5,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 4.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the third quarter worth $198,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the third quarter worth $245,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 102,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $707,866.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $65.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hologic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.