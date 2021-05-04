Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $174.70 Million

Equities analysts expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) to post $174.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $172.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $178.80 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) posted sales of $173.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full year sales of $704.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $689.30 million to $724.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $671.73 million, with estimates ranging from $657.10 million to $681.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.29 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $28.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.49. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.36 and a 1-year high of $29.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.33 and its 200 day moving average is $22.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

In other news, Director Jim Rankin sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $67,456.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack Engelkes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $50,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 149,287 shares in the company, valued at $3,757,553.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,808 shares of company stock valued at $322,382 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 265,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 43,499 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 197.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 154,985 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 290,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 192.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

