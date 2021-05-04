HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Shares Gap Up to $40.84

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.84, but opened at $42.60. HomeStreet shares last traded at $42.13, with a volume of 57 shares trading hands.

HMST has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of HomeStreet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.60.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

The company has a market cap of $902.89 million, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.19.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.23. HomeStreet had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. On average, analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

In other news, EVP Godfrey B. Evans sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $536,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,642,530.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Amen Darrell Van sold 9,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $397,130.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,258,151.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,746 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,325. Company insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its position in HomeStreet by 86.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 691,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,459,000 after purchasing an additional 320,082 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in HomeStreet by 105.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in HomeStreet by 132.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 215,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,480,000 after purchasing an additional 122,460 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in HomeStreet during the first quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in HomeStreet during the first quarter worth approximately $3,777,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.