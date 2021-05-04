Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Purchased by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up 4.6% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $45,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock opened at $223.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $155.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.11 and a 1-year high of $232.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.17.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

