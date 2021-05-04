Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) VP Anne T. Madden Sells 8,885 Shares of Stock

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of HON stock opened at $223.20 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.11 and a 12-month high of $232.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.17.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HON. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 14,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

