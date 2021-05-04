Horizon Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $35.84 Million (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 4th. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00001644 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Horizon Protocol has a market capitalization of $35.84 million and $135,517.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00065999 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.30 or 0.00272144 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $636.57 or 0.01168153 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00031414 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $396.80 or 0.00728154 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,512.44 or 1.00034079 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol.

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizon Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

