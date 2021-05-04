Howard Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 12,024 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SJA Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 25,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 23,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.54. The company had a trading volume of 9,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,249. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.45. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $64.85 and a 12 month high of $115.89.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

