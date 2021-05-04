Howdoo (UDOO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $248,984.00

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Howdoo has a market cap of $11.65 million and approximately $248,984.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Howdoo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0264 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Howdoo has traded down 24.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.09 or 0.00088749 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00019404 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00069748 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $466.82 or 0.00843938 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,383.10 or 0.09731781 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.84 or 0.00100943 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00044751 BTC.

Howdoo Coin Profile

Howdoo (CRYPTO:UDOO) is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 840,696,363 coins and its circulating supply is 441,327,301 coins. The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Howdoo is howdoo.io. Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Howdoo’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo.

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Buying and Selling Howdoo

