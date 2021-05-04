Howland Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,800 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GFG Capital LLC raised its position in NIKE by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 13,887 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in NIKE by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $499,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,486 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in NIKE by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,927 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.83.

NKE opened at $133.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $210.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.02, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.11 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 59.46%.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

