Howland Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 47.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,527 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.36.

Oracle stock opened at $77.33 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $50.86 and a 1 year high of $80.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.35. The company has a market cap of $222.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $3,353,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $52,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,078,623 shares in the company, valued at $229,357,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,508,000 shares of company stock worth $306,882,810. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

