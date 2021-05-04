Howland Capital Management LLC Invests $223,000 in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNM opened at $28.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.16 and a 200-day moving average of $24.42. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $30.34.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 7,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $199,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 5,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $136,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,821. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

UNM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Unum Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.11.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

