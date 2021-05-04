Howland Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,275 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GFG Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 30.0% in the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,473 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,692,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 1,858 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,271 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COST stock opened at $379.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $356.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $293.84 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The company has a market capitalization of $167.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on COST. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.42.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

