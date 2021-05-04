Howland Capital Management LLC Purchases 315 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 209.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,904,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,664,000 after acquiring an additional 16,186,449 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 20,579,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,257,000 after acquiring an additional 402,351 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,980,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,745,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,387,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,784,000 after acquiring an additional 249,571 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $43.46 on Tuesday. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $45.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.37 and its 200 day moving average is $38.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CARR. Vertical Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen upgraded Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.63.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.