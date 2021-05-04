Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.200-8.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.52 billion-$4.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.52 billion.

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $193.62 on Tuesday. Hubbell has a 1-year low of $105.34 and a 1-year high of $196.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hubbell will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

HUBB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hubbell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $187.75.

In other news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $614,275.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,860.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $179,960.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,496,284.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,474 shares of company stock worth $1,320,824 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

