HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Receives $480.56 Average Target Price from Analysts

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $480.56.

HUBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of HubSpot from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $455.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $425.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

NYSE:HUBS traded down $28.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $491.84. 11,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,879. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $154.21 and a 1 year high of $574.83. The company has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.43 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $495.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $422.89.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.36 million. Equities analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.60, for a total transaction of $986,871.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,216 shares in the company, valued at $24,468,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total transaction of $10,394,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,563,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,608,292.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,706 shares of company stock valued at $19,968,943. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

