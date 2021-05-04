Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 131,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises about 4.2% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $20,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 84,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 272.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 184,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in Chubb by 4.0% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $924,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,921 shares in the company, valued at $16,822,061.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,485,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,087 shares of company stock worth $3,690,300 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CB opened at $172.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $77.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $93.10 and a fifty-two week high of $179.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.90.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.78.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

