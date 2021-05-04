Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 26.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 31,870 shares during the quarter. AXIS Capital accounts for 0.9% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $4,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $46,349,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 202.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,250,000 after purchasing an additional 760,602 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,300,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,419,000 after purchasing an additional 476,688 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,980,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,194,000 after purchasing an additional 400,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 307.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 353,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,807,000 after purchasing an additional 266,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

AXS opened at $56.24 on Tuesday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $32.82 and a 1 year high of $56.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. AXIS Capital had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.94) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AXIS Capital from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AXIS Capital from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of AXIS Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

AXIS Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

