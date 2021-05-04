Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,855 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,708 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $4,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,066,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 256.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 25,795 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 28,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,628 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Burney Co. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $1,027,272.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,838,629.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $2,716,400.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 425,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,060 shares of company stock valued at $3,767,001. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.36.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

