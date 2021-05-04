Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.24 EPS

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($3.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($2.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

Shares of H traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.68. 568,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,253. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.38 and a beta of 1.53. Hyatt Hotels has a 1 year low of $41.87 and a 1 year high of $92.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.86 and its 200-day moving average is $75.00.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

In other news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $1,894,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 381,178 shares in the company, valued at $33,753,311.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 58,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $4,983,189.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,242.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,132 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,443 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on H shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Gordon Haskett raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $46.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.