Hyman Charles D Decreases Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Hyman Charles D decreased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,004 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 388,571 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $54,960,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its position in American Express by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 69,901 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 235,872 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $28,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,974,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 5,664 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AXP stock traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $154.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,539,858. American Express has a 1 year low of $76.00 and a 1 year high of $156.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $123.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.68.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

