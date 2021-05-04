Hyman Charles D Sells 1,120 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Hyman Charles D decreased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 2,624.0% during the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 281,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 270,925 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 85,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 32,340 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AMLP traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,883,265. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.78. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $18.93 and a 1-year high of $33.72.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

