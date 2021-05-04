Hyman Charles D Sells 200 Shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Hyman Charles D lowered its stake in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in American National Group were worth $6,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANAT. Norges Bank bought a new position in American National Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,442,000. RK Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American National Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,143,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American National Group by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after purchasing an additional 27,473 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of American National Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 170,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,346,000 after purchasing an additional 24,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of American National Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,890,000. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAT traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,576. American National Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.27 and a fifty-two week high of $117.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%.

American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

