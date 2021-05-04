IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $6.11. The firm had revenue of $848.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.45 million. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect IAC/InterActiveCorp to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $256.80 on Tuesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $266.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $238.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.30.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $163.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $253.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.57.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

