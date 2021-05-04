IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Releases Earnings Results

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.79 million. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 31.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

IAMGOLD stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.02. 7,286,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,319,156. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $5.35.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. CSFB dropped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.01.

IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

