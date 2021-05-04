IBM Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in APA were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in APA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,520,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,961,000 after buying an additional 61,887 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in APA by 1,871.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,964,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,064,000 after buying an additional 2,814,003 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of APA by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,472 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in APA by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,021,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,683,000 after buying an additional 118,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of APA by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,859,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,386,000 after acquiring an additional 312,109 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of APA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of APA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. APA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.66.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $678,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,473.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juliet S. Ellis purchased 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $100,217.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,045 shares in the company, valued at $177,392.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA stock opened at $20.46 on Tuesday. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 4.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.81.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that APA Co. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

