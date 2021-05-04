IBM Retirement Fund Decreases Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 9.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,581,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,716,000. Equity Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,678,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,547,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $909,537,000 after purchasing an additional 451,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in OGE Energy by 1,301.6% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 451,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,380,000 after purchasing an additional 419,147 shares during the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 7,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $221,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,122.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:OGE opened at $33.49 on Tuesday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $27.96 and a 52 week high of $35.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.89, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $485.40 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 74.54%.

A number of analysts recently commented on OGE shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays cut OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OGE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

