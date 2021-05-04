IBM Retirement Fund Invests $211,000 in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Coherent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,544,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coherent by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,673,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $251,027,000 after buying an additional 88,797 shares during the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coherent during the first quarter worth $8,851,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coherent by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,214,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $332,230,000 after purchasing an additional 26,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaconlight Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coherent by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 80,099 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,016,000 after acquiring an additional 25,071 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on COHR. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.13.

Shares of NASDAQ COHR opened at $259.54 on Tuesday. Coherent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.00 and a twelve month high of $270.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $261.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $326.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.22 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

