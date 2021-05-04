IBM Retirement Fund Purchases 807 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 46.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 25,504 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in Life Storage by 82.5% in the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 14,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Life Storage by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 97,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,338,000 after acquiring an additional 37,833 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 350,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,842,000 after acquiring an additional 49,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.33 to $93.33 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.50.

LSI opened at $94.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.98. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.00 and a 1-year high of $96.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $166.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.41 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 7.09%. Life Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 52.67%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

