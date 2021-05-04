IBM Retirement Fund Sells 989 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,382,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,182,000 after buying an additional 2,580,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter worth $53,389,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,276,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,573,000 after purchasing an additional 74,258 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,431,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,172,000 after purchasing an additional 543,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,294,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,803,000 after purchasing an additional 737,227 shares in the last quarter. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NRZ. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.42.

In related news, CEO Michael Nierenberg purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 357,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NRZ stock opened at $10.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.79. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.87.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. New Residential Investment’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

