IBM Retirement Fund Trims Stake in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in PPD were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPD in the 3rd quarter worth $719,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in PPD by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in PPD during the 4th quarter worth about $393,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in PPD during the 4th quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in PPD during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David Michael Johnston sold 60,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $2,176,351.56. Also, CEO David S. Simmons sold 22,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $871,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at $25,459,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 282,492 shares of company stock worth $10,997,846.

PPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PPD in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.50 price objective on shares of PPD in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on PPD in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of PPD in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered PPD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

NASDAQ:PPD opened at $46.25 on Tuesday. PPD, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.04 and a 12 month high of $46.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.55. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 308.33.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. PPD had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 0.21%. Analysts anticipate that PPD, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

